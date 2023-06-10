The claps and stomps building up to midfielder Jairo Henriquez's penalty kick in the 71st minute painted a clear picture of Weidner Field on Saturday night.

The energy was back.

Henriquez buried the shot to put the Switchbacks up 3-0. Colorado Springs scored a season-high four goals while shutting out Orange County SC in a 4-0 clobbering, which snapped a five-game losing steak.

It was banner night for the Switchbacks and an unbelievable outing for 17-year-old Pueblo native Marco Rios, who claimed the Switchbacks man of the match honors. Rios won the penalty that Henriquez scored on and then scored the club's final goal in the 73rd minute.

Switchbacks defender Oskar Agren sent a long pass from his own penalty area, down the field to forward Romario Williams who dribbled into Orange County's 18-yard box. The Jamaican delivered a centering pass to Rios who tapped the ball past Orange County keeper Colin Shutler.

Saturday marked the third time Rios took the field with Colorado Springs in a league match. He is on an academy contract with the Switchbacks, meaning he can compete with them and play for them without forgoing his NCAA eligibility. Not that he'll need it. Rios is focused on Plan A, which is becoming a professional soccer player.

After the game, Rios took it all in, meeting with fans, basking in the cheers.

"(This game) felt amazing man, it felt just unbelievable. I love this sport. I love everything," he said.

There was a lot to love in the game for Switchbacks fans. Colorado Springs came out swinging, putting shots on goal early. Forwards Maalique Foster and Deshane Beckford tried a pair of back-to-back attempts in the 15th minute against Shutler, both of which he saved.

Midfielder Drew Skundrich broke through for Colorado Springs in the 28th minute. It's the first time the Switchbacks have scored first since their last win against Charleston Battery April 29th.

Beckford sent a pass to Williams into the penalty area from near the corner flag. Williams passed Skundrich who was coming in from the backside of the play. Skundrich put on shot on goal with enough force that it bounced off Shutler's hands and into the net.

After the match, Skundrich said the team had a bonding event over last weekend, which helped to put things into perspective for the club.

"We had a good get together as a team over the weekend. That brought us together that brought us a lot of unity and I think that showed on the field especially defensively, we were absolutely solid. We were working so hard for each other," Skundrich said. "Just having fun, letting loose, trying to enjoy ourselves get our mind away from soccer because sometimes you can get too engulfed into what's going on and overthink things."

Williams netted the team's second goal in the 60th minute, redirecting a shot from Henriquez with his chest and into the back of the net.

The evening was a nice one for Colorado Springs. But for coach Stephen Hogan there's no room for complacency.

"Two or three of those goals were phenomenal the one from Oskar (Agren) to Romario to Marco, academy kid getting his first pro goal," he said. "It was great, but with all that said, it doesn't really matter. The five games before that are still in our minds, still in our hearts. So I'm gonna go and humble these guys right now, because it's still not good enough."

Colorado Springs hosts the Las Vegas Lights on June 17 at 7 p.m.