Weidner Field is quickly becoming home away from home for Jamaican footballers.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Tuesday announced the acquisition of the club’s fifth Jamaican player in midfielder Tyreek Magee, formerly of the KAS Eupen club of the Belgian Pro League.

Magee made five appearances totaling 88 minutes for KAS Eupen this season, according to a release.

“I'm excited to be in Colorado Springs with the Switchbacks this season," Magee told Switchbacks personnel. "I'm excited to use my qualities to help make the team better."

Magee joins his countrymen in forwards Deshane Beckford, Romario Williams, Maalique Foster and midfielder Devon Williams. Magee has been called up recently to the Jamaican men’s national team alongside Devon Williams and Foster. Magee has played 368 minutes for the Reggae Boyz, as the team is known.

He most notably participated in the 2019 Gold Cup and in qualification matches for the 2022 World Cup, according to the Switchbacks.