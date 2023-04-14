The Colorado Springs Switchbacks acquired a new player as the club's Saturday contest against Sacramento Republic FC looms.

Thursday, Colorado Springs announced it had acquired defender Oskar Årgen via loan from the Major League Soccer club San Jose Earthquakes.

Årgen, a 24-year-old Swedish native who played at Clemson, was drafted 13th by San Jose in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Årgen made three appearances for San Jose in 2022, playing 250 minutes and recording a duel percentage of 83.3%, according to the Switchbacks.

“I'm thrilled for the opportunity to come here and be a part of this club," Årgen told Switchbacks personnel. "I'm looking forward to getting on the field and winning soccer games with the Switchbacks."

Game preview

The next game Colorado Springs seeks to win will be Saturday's match at Sacramento. It'll be a late one with kickoff not scheduled until 9 p.m.

The night cap is shaping up to be a battle of USL Championship Western Conference powerhouses as Colorado Springs is in fourth place in the west at 3-1-1 for 10 points and Republic FC is the undefeated conference leader (3-0-2 for 11 points). That record includes the team's most recent match, a draw at San Antonio, the only club to beat Colorado Springs in league play this season.

Still, the Switchbacks are riding a two-game winning streak. Both 1-0 victories came courtesy of goals from Jamaican forward Romario Williams.

Defensively, Colorado Springs has been superb with back-to-back clean sheets and having yet to allow a goal in the first half of a match this season.

Sacramento and Colorado Springs played three times last season with the Switchbacks winning two of those matches, including a 2-1 extra time win in the playoffs. However, two very different teams will meet up Saturday.

Colorado Springs has many new faces from a season ago including a pair of players who were on Sacramento's roster last season in forward Maalique Foster and defender Markhus Duke Lacroix.

Foster was one of two leading scorers for Sacramento in 2022, with eight goals for the club. This season, forward Russell Cicerone has the most goals with three on the season. Forward Rodrigo Lopez leads in assists with two.

Forward Deshane Beckford leads the Switchbacks in assists with three while Williams leads the team in scoring with two goals.