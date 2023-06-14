Switchbacks head coach Stephen Hogan said last week that the club was close to acquiring multiple players. It appears one is officially on his way to downtown Colorado Springs.

Wednesday, the Switchbacks announced the acquisition of Panamanian forward Juan Tejada via transfer from USL Championship club Indy Eleven. According to a release, Tejada's transfer happened early enough in the week that he will be considered for selection in Colorado Springs' Saturday match against Las Vegas Lights at Weidner Field.

“I'm excited to join this talented group and contribute as much as I can to the team," Tejada said in a release. "I'm looking forward to meeting everyone and play in front of the fans at Weidner Field."

Tejada was transferred to Indy last year from the Tampa Bay Rowdies. He has scored two goals in 27 appearances for the club, including one this season. Tejada had 13 goals in 68 appearances for Tampa Bay between 2019 and 2022, including a monster rookie 2019 season in which he scored 10 goals.

Tejada fits the mold of players Colorado Springs like to recruit in that he has competed at a high level in the past and could potentially benefit from a change of scenery.

Of note, Colorado Springs struck gold with forward Hadji Barry with this strategy. The Guinean forward scored 17 goals over 33 appearances in 2018 with Swope Park Rangers now known as Sporting Kansas City II. Barry cooled off in 2019 and 2020 before coming to the Switchbacks in 2021 where he tied a league record with a 25-goal season.

With Barry gone, the club has continued the tradition of acquiring players who have shown the talent to potentially reignite their careers at Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks' leading scorer this season, Jamaican forward Romario Williams, fits this mold as well. Williams came from New Mexico United where he had one goal over 10 appearances. The year before he had eight goals in 16 games with Miami FC. He also had 15 goals in 22 matches with Charleston Battery in 2017. Williams has five goals with the Switchbacks in 2023.