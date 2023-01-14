In the wake of news that former Switchbacks head coach and general manager Brendan Burke transferred to Houston Dynamo FC of Major League Soccer, the Colorado Springs club announced Saturday it signed former MLS midfielder Jay Chapman.

Chapman played with Toronto FC and Toronto FC II between 2015 and 2019. Toronto won the MLS Cup in 2017. Chapman scored a goal in 12 appearances that season. In his most recent stint in the MLS, Chapman played for Inter Miami CF in 2020 and 2021. He recorded six goals and seven assists with more than 4,200 minutes played across Major League Soccer.

“I'm happy to join the Switchbacks for this upcoming season," Chapman said in a release. "I heard a lot of great things about the organization and am looking forward to getting started and bringing a title to Colorado."

Burke may be gone but the desire to bring talented winners to the Switchbacks remains and is evident in the signing of 29-year-old Chapman.

Along with the MLS Cup, Chapman has also won a supporter's shield -- an award given to the MLS team with the best regular season record in MLS in a season -- and has won the Canadian Championship three times.

Chapman will join Colorado Springs' midfielders who include Zach Zandi, Steven Echevarria, Jairo Henriquez and newcomers Devon "Speedy" Williams and Drew Skundrich, who also transferred from the MLS.