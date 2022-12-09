The Switchbacks are bringing a Colorado native back home.
Friday, Colorado Springs announced the signing of goalkeeper Joe Kuzminsky, formerly with Charleston Battery.
For the last six seasons, the Denver native was a staple in Charleston, entering 2022 as the most tenured player on the roster and as one of the USL Championship's top goalkeepers. Kuzminsky was tenth in the league for saves in 2021 with 77. In 2019 he was tied for the third with 97.
Last season ended early for Kuzminsky who tore his labrum in a game in May against Loudoun United. Kuzminsky finished the game, however, and scored an equalizer, his first ever. He is the second keeper to score a goal in league history.
The 28-year-old keeper returns to Colorado in 2023 where he last played for the Colorado Rapids Academy and at D'Evelyn High School before playing collegiatly at the University of Alabama at Birmingham for five years in 2012.
“I'm very excited to be coming back to my home state and helping contribute to the success that this team has been achieving over the last few years," Kuzminsky said in a release. "I'm really looking forward to meeting everyone and working together to bring a trophy to the city."
Switchbacks return Echevarria, Erdmann and Herrera
Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks announced that midfielder Steven Echevarria, defender Dennis Erdmann and goalkeeper Christian Herrera will return to the club in 2023.
Echevarria made 20 starts for the club in 33 appearances. Erdmann made 15 starts over 19 appearances. And Herrera made seven starts in as many appearances.