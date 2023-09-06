The Colorado Springs Switchbacks signed defender Delentz Pierre on loan from Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake, the club announced Wednesday.

Pierre played more than 1,200 minutes over 14 appearances with Real Monarchs SLC in MLS NEXT Pro this season. He recorded a goal in that span.

"I am very excited to take this new step in my career with the Switchbacks," Pierre said in a release. "I've heard such amazing things about the futbol, fanbase, and the community out in Colorado. Can't wait to join the fight!"

Pierre joins Colorado Springs at a crucial point in the year with only seven regular-season games remaining. The Switchbacks are on a two-game slide with defending USL Championship league winners in San Antonio FC coming to town Saturday.

Colorado Springs has been in the playoff picture all season but is hardly a lock for a postseason berth. Sitting at 11-13-3 this year, the Switchbacks are in seventh place in the USL Championship Western Conference with 36 points on the year. They are 15 points behind conference-leading Sacramento Republic FC and are just four points above the 11th seed in the West. The eighth seed is the final spot in the postseason.

Pierre joins as Switchbacks defender Markhus "Duke" Lacroix was called up for international duty with Haiti for the CONCACAF Nations League. Forward and leading scorer Romario Williams was also called up for duty for the Jamaican national team.