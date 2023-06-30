The Switchbacks find themselves sitting at 7-9-1 and in seventh place in the USL Championship's Western Conference at the midway point of the season.

Unable to capture any points on the road last week against Rio Grande Valley and New Mexico United, the Switchbacks return to Weidner Field this weekend, where the club has enjoyed the majority of its success.

Colorado Springs hosts Miami FC on Saturday before hosting Monterey Bay FC in a July 4th game Tuesday.

Miami is 2-7-7 this season and currently on a seven-game winless streak with the club's latest loss coming last week in a 1-0 loss to Monterey Bay. The streak dates back to May 3. Since then Miami has allowed 17 goals.

Colorado Springs will look to add to that total with both recently acquired forwards now fully in the rotation. Both Juan Tejada and Jonas Fjeldberg started for the Switchbacks in the game against New Mexico last week.

Colorado Springs has outscored opponents 6-1 in the last three games played at Weidner Field.

Forward Romario Williams leads the Switchbacks in goals with six this season. Fellow Jamaican forward Deshane Beckford leads in assists with four.

Miami FC forward Kyle Murphy leads his club in goals with four. He's also the team's assist leader with two.