This year has been a tale of two seasons for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.
The club's 11-2 run to start the season represents the best of times. Colorado Springs' 2-4-1 record in July coupled with a pair of losses to end June represents the worst.
Following the team's 4-0 defeat at Phoenix Rising FC last week, the Switchbacks issued a statement on Monday calling the performance "well below" the club's standard.
"We are an ambitious group, and our attention is fully focused on closing this season as well as we started it," the statement read.
The season started with a 2-1 win against defending champion Orange County SC opening night March 12 at Weidner Field. It's fitting that Switchbacks will look to get back on track against that same Orange County club in their house Saturday night. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.
The losses have taken their toll. Colorado Springs entered play June 24 atop the USL Championship's Western Conference. They've since dropped to third behind San Antonio FC and San Diego Loyal SC by virtue of a 13-8-1 record.
Orange County is at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 5-10-7 record despite having the services of forward Milan Iloski, whose 16 goals not only lead the club but the entire league. Midfielder Seth Casiple leads the team in assists with four.
The Switchbacks will look to break their four-game road scoring drought. Forward Hadji Barry could be just the player to do so as he leads the team with 10 goals. His eight assists are also team and league highs.