The Switchbacks were heating up with back-to-back wins entering Wednesday's matchup against Rio Grande Valley FC, but the only heat in the contest came from the Lone Star State.

Colorado Springs' road woes returned as the Switchbacks fell 1-0 in 99-degree Edinburg, Texas, to the Rio Grande Valley Toros. The result puts the team at 7-8-1 on the season.

Toros forward Frank Lopez scored the game winner in the 64th minute, just six minutes after he entered the match for midfielder Christiano Francois.

On the goal, Toros defender Taylor Davila was dribbling near the Switchbacks' 18-yard line. He passed back to Lopez, who entered the box on the left side. Lopez sidestepped Colorado Springs midfielder Drew Skundrich and shot a low, rolling strike that sneaked inside the near post, outside the reach of Switchbacks keeper Christian Herrera.

The Toros' start to the second half was a change of pace from the first half, where the Switchback created multiple chances at taking an early lead. In fact, Colorado Springs was the more potent team in terms of attacking statistics, leading the opposition in shots, corner kicks and shots inside the box.

Early on, Beckford had a step on Toros defenders and sent a centering pass behind the last line of defenders right in front of the goal that no teammate was able to get a touch on. In the 22nd minute, Beckford beat his defender and dribbled near the RGV endline and passed back to a seemingly open Romario Williams, but Williams passed the ball back to Beckford. Beckford scored, but was ruled offsides.

Some positive news for Colorado Springs is that new forward Juan Tejada got the start and played the full 90 minutes. The Panamanian forward had a chance to put Colorado Springs ahead in the 52nd minute of play, but his shot went wide of the net.

Also, Norwegian forward Jonas Fjeldberg made his debut for Colorado Springs against his old club. Fjeldberg subbed into the match in the 63rd minute.

Colorado Springs still has one more match to play this week. The Switchbacks will head to Albuquerque Saturday, where they will face rival New Mexico United. Kickoff starts at 7 p.m.