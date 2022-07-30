031322-sw-switchbacks 14.jpg

Switchbacks forward Hadji Barry (10) almost collides with the goal keeper during the second half of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC home opening game against Orange County at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The Switchbacks won the game against Orange County by a score of 2-1.(Chancey Bush /The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

The Switchbacks started off the season as road warriors, winning their first five games of the 2022 season away from Weidner Field. They've won just one of their last six away games, failing to score in the last four. 

Phoenix Rising FC posted their 4th-straight shutout, beating Colorado Springs 4-0 on their home turf Saturday night. It was Rising FC's first win since May.

Phoenix, who hadn't scored a goal in the previous three matches, got a score from newly acquired forward J.J. Williams from FC Tulsa. Williams scored Phoenix's second goal in 25th minute. 

Midfielder Aodhan Quinn curved his corner kick into the back the Switchbacks' net in the 19th minute. Defender Joe Farrell scored on a header off a set piece in the 49th minute. Forward Richmond Antwi scored a late goal in stoppage time.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments