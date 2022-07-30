The Switchbacks started off the season as road warriors, winning their first five games of the 2022 season away from Weidner Field. They've won just one of their last six away games, failing to score in the last four.
Phoenix Rising FC posted their 4th-straight shutout, beating Colorado Springs 4-0 on their home turf Saturday night. It was Rising FC's first win since May.
Phoenix, who hadn't scored a goal in the previous three matches, got a score from newly acquired forward J.J. Williams from FC Tulsa. Williams scored Phoenix's second goal in 25th minute.
Midfielder Aodhan Quinn curved his corner kick into the back the Switchbacks' net in the 19th minute. Defender Joe Farrell scored on a header off a set piece in the 49th minute. Forward Richmond Antwi scored a late goal in stoppage time.