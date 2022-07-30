The Switchbacks started off the season as road warriors, winning their first five games of the 2022 season away from Weidner Field. They've won just one of their last six away games, failing to score in the last four.
Phoenix Rising FC posted their 4th-straight shutout, beating Colorado Springs 4-0 on their home turf Saturday night. It was Rising FC's first win since May.
Phoenix, who hadn't scored a goal in the previous three matches, got a score from newly acquired forward J.J. Williams from FC Tulsa. Williams scored Phoenix's second goal in 25th minute.
Rising FC midfielder Aodhan Quinn curved his corner kick into the back the Switchbacks' net in the 19th minute to put his club on the board. Defender Joe Farrell scored on a header off a set piece in the 49th minute. Forward Richmond Antwi added a late goal in stoppage time.
It was a disappointing outing for Colorado Springs who had a full week of rest to prepare for the match, the first such respite since June 24.
The Switchbacks perhaps got an omen of what was to come early in the 11th minute when Farrell took a shot from well beyond the Colorado Springs penalty area at goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell who backpedaled to make the save, knocking the ball down to the ground. It appeared to some Rising FC players and fans that the ball bounced just behind the goal line as Caldwell knocked it down however no goal was signaled.
It was seemingly the only thing to go right for Colorado Springs on the night.
Caldwell was out of position on Quinn's goal in the 19th minute with his back toward the shot as the ball curved into the net. Williams beat defender Dennis Erdmann with his turn on his 25th-minute goal. None of the other defenders could recover leaving the forward with a clean shot against Caldwell.
The Switchbacks are still in third place in the USL Championship's western conference following the loss and have a record of 13-8-1. Colorado Springs hits the road again August 6 for a match with Orange County SC. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.