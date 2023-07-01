Deshane Beckford's ears must have been ringing.

In the 59th minute, Colorado Springs Switchbacks head coach Stephen Hogan was having forward Romario Williams get ready on the sidelines to sub in for Beckford.

Beckford made the most of his final minute of play, taking a pass from defender Patrick Seagrist, dribbling inside Miami FC's penalty area and putting a strike past keeper Jake McGuire. That play opened up the scoring for Colorado Springs in a 2-0 victory over Miami at Weidner Field on Saturday.

It was the first goal of the season for the Jamaican forward who leads the club in assists.

"It was a great feeling, indescribable feeling. I've been wanting it," Beckford said of the goal. "To be honest, I wanted it at home in front of my fans and I prayed. I've been working towards it and it just came to happen at the right time."

Beckford walked around the field postgame with his one-year old son, experiencing the moment.

"It always was a dream to play in front of him," Beckford said. "He doesn't understand much but I'm sure as he grows, he will understand. It was a great feeling. Just when I scored he was the one I was thinking about."

Beckford's substitution and fellow countryman Williams doubled the club's advantage in the 75th minute. Seagrist got the assist again as he threaded a pass between defenders in Miami's six-yard-box to the waiting foot of Williams who put the ball in from point-blank range.

The goal is Williams' seventh on the year. He entered the season telling Hogan that he wanted to do what former forward and best friend Hadji Barry was able to do with the club. Goal number seven put him two goals behind the USL Championship's scoring leaders entering the day in the Golden Boot race.

Miami FC entered Saturday's contest having allowed 17 goals in their last seven games and the Switchbacks created several opportunities in the first half to score. Colorado Springs outshot Miami eight to four and earned four corner kicks whereas the visitor's had none.

Despite the effort, Colorado Springs had nothing to show for it 45 minutes in with both teams scoreless.

Hogan and the Switchbacks made adjustments at half time, asking Beckford to be more aggressive and getting the ball to Seagrist more often, who was tasked with going out to the left side of the field where he made both assists, tying Beckford for the team lead with four.

"I was looking to get the ball a lot more. We weren't really switching. Luckily in the second half we were able to change the pace, change the ball and I was able to get it into good spots and luckily be able to capitalize it on that," Seagrist said.

The Switchbacks improve to 8-9-1 on the season with the win. They host Monterey Bay F.C. Tuesday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Monterey Bay entered play Saturday 7-5-5.