The Switchbacks received a not-so-welcome return to the USL Championship following a three-week layoff against Monterey Bay Saturday. They were on the receiving end of a 4-2 loss.
On Friday, the Switchbacks return to Weidner Field for a second match against Las Vegas Lights FC. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
In the two clubs' previous match in April, Colorado Springs erased a 2-1 deficit by scoring two second-half goals to win the match 3-2. The Switchbacks were 5-0 following that game. They have gone 3-2 since with two games postponed in May.
Colorado Springs is in second place in the Western Conference in the USL Championship behind San Antonio.
Las Vegas FC, by contrast, won their next match following their match against Colorado Springs April 16, but has not won since, posting three draws in their last five games. They are 4-5-4 on the season.
Forward Daniel Trejo leads Las Vegas in goals with six on the season. Trejo also leads the team in assists.
Forwards Elvis Amoh, Hadji Barry and Michee Ngalina lead Colorado Springs in goals with four. Barry leads the team in assists, also with four.