There's nothing quite like home cooking. Ask the Switchbacks.

Colorado Springs has won its last three contests inside the friendly confines of Weidner Field, scoring eight goals and allowing none. That's good news as the club in black and blue hosts Monterey Bay F.C. Tuesday, July 4, just three days after Saturday's 2-0 victory over Miami FC.

"The guys love being at home," head coach Stephen Hogan said Saturday. "If we could do some of this stuff on the road, we'd be top of the table. It's the season that we're in. We have to get a few on the road. We have to keep this at home. We have nine more at home and they want to keep everything as a final at home because they know they're top four if they take as many points at home as (they) can."

That last point Hogan made is crucial. Saturday's win catapulted 8-9-1 Colorado Springs up the USL Championship's Western Conference standings from seventh place to fifth. Colorado Springs is one point removed from a home playoff spot in the Western Conference despite being tied with bottom-ranked Las Vegas Lights FC for most losses in the conference with nine. The difference is, of course, the wins. Las Vegas has one, the Switchbacks have eight, five of which have come in front of the home crowd.

Sitting at 7-5-5, Monterey Bay is the club that is one point ahead of Colorado Springs in fourth place in the west. The visitors will be looking to get back on track in the Fourth of July matchup against Colorado Springs after dropping its contest to Orange County SC 3-1 on Saturday. The loss snapped a five-match unbeaten streak for Monterey Bay, a span in which the club allowed just two goals.

If Monterey Bay can find that stellar defense again, Colorado Springs will need to bring its A-game in the attack. That's something the Switchbacks have done in recent weeks at Weidner Field.

The attack starts with Colorado Springs' scoring leader, forward Romario Williams. He has scored seven goals on the season and has found the back of the net in his last three games in downtown Colorado Springs. He is tied for eighth place in a group of players chasing the league's Golden Boot award for most goals this season. Phoenix Rising FC forward Manuel Arteaga leads the league with 10 goals.

Forward Deshane Beckford leads the club in assists with four. Defender Patrick Seagrist isn't far behind with three as he picked up two on Saturday.

On the Monterey Bay side, forward Alexander Dixon leads the club in goals with eight. Midfielder Sam Gleadle leads the team in assists with five.

Kickoff on Tuesday is at 7 p.m.