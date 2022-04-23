From start to finish, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks took it to FC Tulsa, dominating possession early en route to a 2-0 victory Saturday night in Oklahoma. Colorado Springs improved to 6-1 on the season.
And they did it without their head coach.
James Chambers was the team’s acting head coach filling in for Brendan Burke who was suspended Saturday after receiving a red card in the team’s previous match against Memphis 901 FC.
The Switchbacks were aggressive in the first half, seemingly eager to avenge last week’s loss. The club controlled the pace of the game, possessing the ball by almost a 2-to-1 ratio in the first half.
With forward Elvis Amoh out of the starting lineup, team captain Hadji Barry left his usual attacking midfielder position and played up with the forwards. The reigning USL Championship MVP and Golden Boot recipient made his presence felt early, scoring in the 12th minute. He dribbled the ball into the box and fired a shot into the top of the net, blasting it near side and past Tulsa keeper Sean Lewis.
Midfielder Isaiah Foster scored his first professional goal in the 39th minute. Zach Zandi, also a midfielder, threaded the ball between a pair of defenders hitting Foster in stride. He chipped the ball over the head of Lewis and into the net.
Colorado Springs goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell was another bright spot for the Switchbacks. Earning a clean sheet, he had a couple of saves for his club early, but none were more impressive than in the 79th minute when he deflected a shot with his left foot from Tulsa forward Brian Brown who was one-on-one with the keeper.
Following the win, Colorado Springs jumped back into first place in the Western Conference, tied at 18 points with San Antonio FC.
Next week, the club plays Oakland Roots SC in Oakland, Calif. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.