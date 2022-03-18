A year removed from scoring 25 goals in a season in the USL Championship, tying a league record and earning Golden Boot and MVP honors, Colorado Springs Switchbacks star Hadji Barry might be doing things differently this season.
In the club's opening day victory on March 12 against defending champion Orange County SC, Barry played the "10" position and was all over the field, even defending at some points during the match.
Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke said Saturday that the role is one Barry requested himself. Burke confirmed that Barry essentially has free reign to makes plays for the team wherever he can.
"He's the leader of the team at this point. Everyone knows it," Burke said. "He's a marked man in and around the box. But he came to us as a staff and he said, 'Whatever I have to do to bring a trophy here that's what I'll do. If it means not scoring goals, then I won't score goals.' He's bought in, in a big way."
Looking ahead
The Switchbacks host expansion team Monterey Bay FC Saturday at 6 p.m. at Weidner Field. The visitors lost their season opener 4-2 last week at Phoenix Rising FC. The match was decided early when Phoenix struck in the first two minutes of the game and scored three more times before the end of the half.
Monterey notched two goals late in the match with forward Seku Conneh scoring in the 77th minute and midfield Adrian Rebollar scoring in the 87th.