With around 48 hours until the start of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks' 2023 season, club officials made several announcements Monday.

Perhaps no announcement was bigger or more exciting than the news that Colorado Springs was selected to host the United Soccer League's 2023 Summer Showcase. The showcase is a multiday event featuring the league's annual midyear meetings, community events and partner activations, the league's website says. Last year's showcase in Louisville, Ky., featured a fan fest. The summer showcase culminates with a match between the Switchbacks and FC Tulsa at Weidner Field on Aug. 9. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

The USL's Chief Commercial Officer Court Jeske was on hand at the club's media day Monday to deliver the news. The night after, USL will bring 250 VIP guests to visit the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, Jeske said.

"We're going to get a chance to take sports executives, owners, media partners, sponsors through one of the true joys in the North American sports landscape and that is the museum that you guys have here right downtown," he said.

Matt Mahoney named Switchbacks captain in 2023

Another notable announcement at the Switchbacks media day was head coach Stephen Hogan's naming of defender Matt Mahoney as team captain for the 2023 season.

"So honestly, it's just an honor and a privilege. Big shoes to fill in from Hadji (Barry) from last year but it's been exciting seeing where this group has gone in the past two years now we're kind of going up," Mahoney said. "So with the experience and all the guys we brought in this year, Romario (Williams) being one of them, the expectations are even higher than anything. Again, it's a privilege to be in this group and just excited for Wednesday."

In 2022, Mahoney played 35 of the club's 37 contests, starting every match. He led Colorado Springs in clearances (100), blocks (14) and interceptions (66).

Flanked by Hogan and forwards Aaron Wheeler and Williams at the event, Mahoney made it clear, the club's goal of bringing a title to Colorado Springs hasn't changed even if many of the faces on the roster have.

"I think expectation has risen even though about half the group is new. I think quality of the players we brought in and the core group that we've kept, I think the expectation is a championship and that's what we talked about is nothing more, nothing less than a championship," he said. "The expectation is why people came here as well. (They) know, obviously coach Brendan was here when they recruited and everything but, they know we've been playing an exciting brand of soccer. ... Hopefully this year we're able to bring a championship home."

Switchbacks acquire MLS keeper Alec Smir

Colorado Springs announced Monday it had acquired Alec Smir on loan from Major League Soccer side Minnesota United FC.

Smir played for Minnesota United FC 2 in MLS NEXT Pro last season. Through eight appearances, the Greensboro, N.C., native earned three wins and a clean sheet. He started all eight of those games.

The move comes in the midst of a competition between Switchbacks goalkeepers Christian Herrera and Joe Kuzminsky. Kuzminsky, a Denver native, was signed in the offseason from Charleston Battery. Herrera appeared in seven games, all starts, for Colorado Springs last season.

Herrera seemed to be the frontrunner a little over a week ago as he got the start in Colorado Springs' second-to-last preseason match against New Mexico United March 4.

Hogan was tight-lipped about who would get the start in the club's season opener at El Paso Locomotive FC Wednesday but had praise for his three goalkeepers.

"It's fantastic. It's what I wanted, what I needed and what I got," Hogan said of the competition. "Three goalkeepers off the bat, (Smir) took a little bit of time but he has attributes that the other guys need to work on and it's keeping all three of them on their toes. It's been fantastic in terms of their competition amongst themselves while they're all together like brothers as well. They're all supportive of each. It's a big part for me, it's a massive part for me. They're part of the team, they're part of the 90-minute game. They need to be good at X, Y and Z."

Switchbacks, forward Malik Johnson part ways

Finally, the Switchbacks announced on social media Monday they had "mutually agreed to part ways with forward Malik Johnson for the 2023 season."

Johnson was sidelined for much of 2022 with an injury but made 18 appearances for the club. He scored a goal during that time.