The dawn of the new USL Championship season is nearly here. The Colorado Springs Switchbacks return to the pitch for regular season action Saturday against defending champions Orange County SC.
The 2021 season brought many highs including the Switchbacks scoring a franchise-high 60 goals as well as making the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Forward Hadji Barry also tied a league scoring record and received the league's Golden Boot and MVP awards. The best part, perhaps? The Switchbacks did a lot of it in a new home at Weidner Field located in downtown Colorado Springs.
All the excitement from last year begs the question: What can fans expect this year?
At club's official media day at Weidner Field Wednesday, coach Brendan Burke said he wants to grow off the momentum the club had last season on and off the field. He wants to see fans get louder and supporter groups to grow.
"The way that all of us...look forward to every weekend that we get to do what we do, we want to fans to feel the same way," Burke said. "We want them to feel a part of it. They are a part of it and I’ve said every time that I’ve been in front of the fans myself, that we feed off their energy. "
Burke said the fans can be the extra incentive players have to cover ground and make a game-changing or game-winning play. He also said he believes the Switchbacks have the most difficult schedule in the USL Championship this season so they will need the fans' support.
"Those hard yards and that dirty running and that energy that we get from the fans could be what puts us over the top so what we can give them back is our energy level every time we step on the field, especially in this building which is one of the best in the league," he said.