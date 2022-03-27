Switchbacks forward Michee Ngalina (11) smiles to the crowd after scoring the first goal of the game during the first half of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC season opening home game against Orange County at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, March 13, 2022. The Switchbacks won the game against Orange County by a score of 2-1.(Chancey Bush /The Gazette)