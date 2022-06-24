The Colorado Springs Switchbacks have been offensive juggernauts all season. But on Friday it just took one goal to to fall from atop the USL Championship's Western Conference and Switchbacks scored it on themselves.
The own goal came in the 48th minute for San Antonio FC when defender Diedie Traore dribbled the ball outside Colorado Springs' penalty area, before firing a left-footed cross at the near post intended for Brazilian midfielder PC. The cross went over PC's head and bounced off Switchbacks defender Matt Mahoney's head and into the goal behind keeper Jeff Caldwell, who was moving to make the save.
The San Antonio team would go on to win 1-0 over Colorado Springs Friday at Weidner Field.
San Antonio got the win despite the Switchbacks' offensive pressure. Colorado Springs had 15 shots against the opposition's six. Only four of those 15 were on target however. The Switchbacks led in corner kicks as well, 14-2.
The win puts San Antonio in first place in the Western Conference with 34 points and a record of 11-3-1. Colorado Springs is in second place with a 11-3 record and 33 points.
The Switchbacks have a quick turnaround, traveling cross country to face Hartford Athletic on Tuesday before returning home to host Sacramento Republic FC on Friday. Kickoff Tuesday is at 5 p.m.