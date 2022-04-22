Shortly after the Colorado Springs Switchbacks' 2-1 home loss against Memphis last week, head coach Brendan Burke said the club would need to break down everything that went wrong against Memphis and execute at a higher level this Saturday at FC Tulsa.
Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field Saturday night after being on the road for the last three games, though only having played two due to a postponement in Memphis April 13. Tulsa sits at 3-4 in USL Championship play, having lost their last two matches, 3-1 to Tampa Bay and 4-3 to Pittsburgh. Wednesday the club also dropped a 2-1 contest to FC Dallas, ousting them from the Open Cup. FC Tulsa is currently seventh in the USL Championship Eastern Conference.
The club is led in scoring by forward J.J. Williams who has four goals in seven games and in assists by Petar Cuic in as many appearances.
Colorado Springs is second in the Western Conference. Forward Michee Ngalina leads the club in scoring with three goals in six appearances. Forward Hadji Barry has a team-leading three assists in six games.