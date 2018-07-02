The Colorado Springs Switchbacks’ three-game homestand, which concludes with Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game against Orange County at Weidner Field, has included the club’s first sellout and a smaller, but possibly noisier crowd that stuck around for Saturday’s weather-delayed game.
With the club in the middle of a busy week, coach Steve Trittschuh hopes to see another energetic crowd on hand for a contest against Orange County, which sits three points ahead of the Switchbacks in the Western Conference, as a fireworks display is planned for the postgame.
“We need some atmosphere tomorrow,” Trittschuh said. “Hopefully it will be a good crowd, and it will be a crowd that gets into the game.”
The June 23 fireworks show after a 1-0 win over Fresno helped produce the club’s largest crowd, while a World Cup-inspired vuvuzela giveaway Saturday seemed to amplify the noise of a smaller group that waited out a two-hour delay.
Playing on a soaked field Saturday took a bit more out of the legs of midfielder Jordan Burt than a regular game, but the team spent Sunday and Monday with a focus on recovery. Burt was spotted in an ice bath following Monday’s light training session.
“Two days, three days is plenty of time to get your legs under you, so we’ll come out flying,” Burt said.
Burt is among the players expected to start Tuesday after playing all 90 minutes Saturday with the team still dealing with a couple of injuries. A change is expected up top, as Marty Maybin will get a chance to recover after playing the first 73 minutes Saturday. Saeed Robinson and AJ Ajeakwa, who came on as subs against San Antonio, are probable starters atop the formation.
“We’ve have to utilize that speed up top,” Trittschuh said. “If we can take care of their middle, I think we’ll be alright.”
Orange County used an early penalty kick to beat the Switchbacks 1-0 in late April, but Trittschuh says both teams look a little different now. Tuesday’s visitors came to town after losing a 1-0 contest at Phoenix on Friday.
The Switchbacks have gotten four points out of the first two matches of the homestand. They hope it finishes with seven points — with an assist to those in the crowd.
“Hopefully they come to watch us play soccer and firewo rks is a bonus,” Burt said. “But yeah, big crowd, at elevation, it’s tough to play here. We’re hoping for a lot of fans.”