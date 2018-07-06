The road has been largely unkind to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks in 2018, but that’s where they’ll look for a rare result at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Oklahoma City.
Of the Switchbacks’ 24 points, which has them occupying the final Western Conference playoff spot going into the weekend, only six have come away from home. The good news is those two wins have included some of the squad’s best play in wins over Reno (4-0) and Portland (4-1), two teams ahead of the Switchbacks in the standings.
While Oklahoma City sits on 17 points through as many contests, the Energy are on a roll, having won three of their past four. Oklahoma City comes off a 1-1 draw with San Antonio on July Fourth.
The Switchbacks had the holiday off after a 1-0 loss to Orange County on Tuesday and returned for practice Thursday before traveling Friday. According to Switchbacks team commentator and columnist, Roland Vargish, defender Pascal Eboussi, who exited Tuesday’s game with an injury, could be available Saturday.
If the rangy Cameroonian can’t go, furthering the team’s injury woes, Taylor Hunter is expected to slide from right back to center back with Karsten Hanlin dropping from the midfield to Hunter’s normal spot.
“Karsten can play out there,” coach Steve Trittschuh said after Tuesday’s game.
“We’ll have to see who’s ready to go.”
The Oklahoma City turf will not be entirely unfamiliar to Saturday’s visitors, as the Energy picked up one of their few early season wins on May 19 when Callum Ross’ late header sent the Switchbacks back to Colorado empty-handed.
While the local club is coming off another frustrating loss after Orange County’s early goal stood up Tuesday, they’ve managed to float around the playoff line. Heading into Friday night’s action, the Switchbacks were one of five teams between 26 and 22 points.
Oklahoma City sits just below that group and is gaining ground, giving added importance to Saturday’s contest.
“Anything can happen. We’re still in the playoff hunt. We’re not thinking it’s doomed now,” captain Josh Suggs said Tuesday. “It’s the middle of the season. I think we’ll be in the playoffs, and we’ll go from there. It’s all about peaking at the right time.”