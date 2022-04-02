Despite not yet receiving a goal from last season’s Golden Boot winner, the Switchbacks went into Saturday’s matchup against Miami with an undefeated record.
They’d won their first three games, but the team knew it would need Hadji Barry’s offense eventually.
Four minutes into the contest, they got it.
The Switchbacks patiently passed around the penalty box before finding Barry. He took a dribble to the side of his defender and fired a shot into the corner of the net.
It gave Colorado Springs a one-goal lead going into the half, and helped propel the Switchbacks to a 2-1 win and a 4-0 record.
Miami only had one on-goal chance in the first half.
Lamar Walker was able to find space between the Switchback’s defenders at the 33-minute mark, but his shot attempt went directly in the hands of goalie Jeff Caldwell.
The Switchbacks didn’t get another solid look until the 60-minute mark, when Barry sent a header to the foot of Matt Mahoney, whose attempt hit the gloves of Miami keeper Jake McGuire.
Colorado Springs went up 2-0 eight minutes later, when Michee Ngalina scored his third goal of the season.
The Switchbacks set up a short corner kick, setting up Ngalina for an attempt just outside of the box. It came from a similar position as Barry’s earlier goal.
Miami cut the lead to one goal, after Romeo Parkes subbed in and offered an offensive lift. He scored with 14 minutes left, and had multiple chances to tie the game.
Miami set up another attempt from Parkes with 20 seconds remaining in stoppage time. His shot sailed toward the net, but Caldwell was able to make a diving save.
The Switchbacks play next on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the Northern Colorado Hailstorm for the U.S. Open Cup.