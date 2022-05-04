Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico's victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The Colorado Springs Switchbacks will host a battle of their own Thursday against Rio Grande Valley FC.

The contest is Colorado Springs' first home game in the better part of a month and serves as a brief respite before the club heads back on the road for the next three weeks. The Switchbacks have been road warriors this season, remaining unbeaten away from Weidner Field. Their last two outings at home, however, haven't been as successful, the Switchbacks lost an Open Cup match to Northern Colorado Hailstorm in extra time April 6 and suffered their first and only USL Championship defeat the following week in a 2-1 loss against Memphis.

Colorado Springs has rebounded in a big way since posting back-to-back clean sheets in a 2-0 win against FC Tulsa April 23 and a 3-0 victory at Oakland Roots SC last week.

In both contests, forward Elvis Amoh, who had started in the Switchbacks' first six USL Championship games, came in late as a substitution. Thursday, Amoh will take on his former club. He was Rio Grande Valley's leading scorer in 2021 with 13 goals in 22 games.

The Rio Grande Valley Toros are currently eighth of 13 teams in the Western Conference at 3-5. They had a two-game win streak snapped last week in a 2-1 loss to defending champion Orange County SC.

Colorado Springs sits atop the Western Conference in a tie with San Antonio FC with both clubs at 7-1. The two teams will meet May 21 in San Antonio.

Forward Frank Lopez leads the Toros in goals with four. Switchbacks forward Michee Ngalina leads Colorado Springs in scoring also with four goals. Forward Hadji Barry leads the Switchbacks with four assists but Barry is also returning to his 2021 USL Championship Golden Boot recipient and MVP form from a scoring perspective. He has two goals in as many games with Amoh out of the starting lineup.