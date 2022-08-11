A new face
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks acquired defender Bret Halsey Tuesday on loan from Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake.
Halsey played at the University of Virginia and made the Atlantic Coast Conference's All-Tournament team in back-to-back years as a sophomore and junior.
The defender was drafted seventh overall in the first round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by Real Salt Lake.
He played 19 games with Real Monarchs in 2021. At the time, the club was a a part of the USL Championship. Real Monarchs moved to MLS Next Pro in 2022, where Halsey has played in three games, starting in two.
Game preview
The Switchbacks host El Paso Locomotive FC Friday night and both teams haven't won in their last four outings.
Colorado Springs has two draws and two losses, whereas the visiting side lost all four of the matches, failing to score in that span.
The Switchbacks are still in third place in the USL Championship's Western Conference but will want to get back to their winning ways with just 11 games left on the schedule, including Friday night's match.
Colorado Springs will need to pick things up in defensively. The club has allowed 13 goals in the previous four games.
Forward Luis Solignac leads El Paso in goals with seven. Forward Aaron Gomez's six assists leads the team.
Colorado Springs Switchbacks forward Hadji Barry leads the club in goals with 13 this season, tied for third-most in the league. Barry's eight assists have in him a three-way tie for most in the league.