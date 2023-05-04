The Switchbacks enter play on the fifth day of the fifth month of the year with five wins.

In the club's first rematch of the season, the Switchbacks host El Paso Locomotive FC for a Cinco de Mayo showdown. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

While Colorado Springs dispatched El Paso 2-1 in its season opener March 15, the club's second ever win over Locomotive FC, the team coming to Weidner Field on Friday night is quite different. Following a dismal 0-3 start, the visitors have been unbeaten in their last five league matches with four victories and a draw.

"We got the result, we started fast, we finished fast. But our whole setup is a little different, their whole setup is completely different and they've added a little bit more (transition) into their game, which is not El Paso's identity," Colorado Springs head coach Stephen Hogan said after practice Thursday. "So that's the thing we need to worry about. If we can pin them in and take our chances, they don't recover home as quick as we do. So we have to be careful when we don't do that, we're not getting hit on the transition."

Locomotive FC has ridden the hot streak to fourth place in the USL Championship's western conference at 4-3-1. The Switchbacks are 5-2-1 and in second place.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Switchbacks have been consistently strong also, winning four of their last five games. Colorado Springs was also ranked the second-best team in the league according to the USL Championship's Power Ranking following its big win over previously undefeated, and then-top seed in the eastern conference, Charleston Battery last week.

The result against Charleston was impressive, but Hogan says his team has moved on to the next challenge.

"I always go back to (the team's) mentality because they're just like, 'Next one, it's over,' " Hogan said. "But us going away on the road, obviously, we're a force to be reckoned with now and I think it's understanding that we need to continue it."

To continue their winning ways the Switchbacks will have to best a Locomotive side that will look to avenge the March 15 game Colorado Springs stole in El Paso on a late stoppage-time goal from defender Markhus Duke Lacroix.

Forward Luis Solignac leads El Paso in goals with four, midfielder Eric Calvillo leads the club in assists with two. Forward Deshane Beckford has the most assists for Colorado Springs with three while fellow Jamaican forward Romario Williams leads the team in goals with two.