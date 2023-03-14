The moment Switchbacks fans have been waiting for is nearly here.

Colorado Springs visits El Paso Locomotive FC on Wednesday night for the club's season opener.

The last time the Switchbacks faced El Paso was late last season in a 4-1 win for Colorado Springs. It was the team's first victory over El Paso and clinched Colorado Springs' first postseason game at Weidner Field.

El Paso might be hungry to avenge the loss, but it'll be more motivated by the fact that it lost its season opener Saturday at home against Sacramento Republic FC 1-0. Colorado Springs team captain and defender Matt Mahoney hopes to capitalize on Colorado Springs having fresh legs.

"The expectation is to use our energy. We know that they played Saturday and again Wednesday and they play again Saturday," Mahoney said. "It's our first game. We should have a natural energy. We'll play our style. We know they like to possess the ball, so hopefully we can win it in good spots, keep a clean sheet and hopefully win the game."

The Switchbacks know the importance of starting off fast and racking up wins early. Colorado Springs went 11-2 to begin 2022. The stellar start carried it through a slog in the summer months, specifically July and landed it the third seed in the USL Championship's Western Conference at the end of the regular season.

"As you see seasons go through ups and downs and last year in July we hit a little down spell, but because we started so well in the beginning of the year we were able to kind of ride it and still finish in third place," Mahoney said.

There's also some motivation for Colorado Springs to silence the doubters who are skeptical of the 2023 Switchbacks after the club lost forward Hadji Barry in October and forwards Michee Ngalina and Elvis Amoh in the offseason. The Switchbacks' former big three accounted for 43 of the club's 64 goals last season.

"It is what it is. It's all stats and beginning of the year stuff," Mahoney said. "It makes sense. Three of our guys that were our leading goal scorers left last year, so we just have to prove now that we can still score. And we brought the guys in that can, that have won championships at other places."

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Wednesday.