The open road calls to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks again following a stretch of six home games in seven weeks.

Colorado Springs played eight games dating back to June 2 against Oakland Roots SC. The Switchbacks went 4-4 in that span, going 4-2 at home and 0-2 June 21 and 24 at Rio Grande Valley FC and New Mexico United.

Success away from home has been tough to come by for Colorado Springs as the Switchbacks have lost their last five away games.

Finding a point or three against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night will also be a challenge. For one, it's going to be a scorcher in Phoenix despite the 8:30 p.m. MDT kickoff, 7:30 p.m. local time. Phoenix has seen triple-digit temperatures all week and hasn't had a day in which the high dipped below a blistering 110 degrees since July 11.

Also, the hottest member of the Colorado Springs roster in terms of scoring will be sidelined for the contest. Forward Romario Williams' red card from the club's 5-0 loss to San Diego Loyal SC on July 14 will keep him on the sideline.

Phoenix has been a solid contender lately. Despite dropping its most recent game 2-1 to Miami FC on July 8, Rising FC hadn't lost its previous five matches to include a 6-0 drubbing of Memphis 901 FC the week prior.

Williams leads Colorado Springs in goals with eight on the season. Midfielders Jairo Henriquez and Steven Echevarria are tied for second with three apiece. Forward Deshane Beckford leads the Switchbacks in assists with four.

One of the USL Championship's scoring leaders, forward Manuel Arteaga, leads Phoenix with 10 goals on the year. Forward Erickson Gallardo and midfielder Panayioti Armenakas top the team in assists with four each.