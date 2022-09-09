The Switchbacks have talked about making Weidner Field a fortress all year long and they've done just that in the first three games of a four-game homestand.
With Saturday's match being the last game of the stand and the penultimate regular season game to be played at Weidner Field, the Switchbacks have turned the tables on the USL Championship's Western Conference. To start the homestand, Colorado Springs was on the verge of being supplanted as the third seed in the conference. Three consecutive 1-0 victories against Tampa Bay, New Mexico and Phoenix have put club just one point shy of second seed San Diego Loyal SC.
The Switchbacks will have an opportunity to potentially pass San Diego when Detroit City FC comes to Weidner Field Saturday. Kickoff starts at 7 p.m.
Detroit is 11-6-10 on the season and currently in the seventh and final playoff spot in the league's Eastern Conference. The club drew with Indy Eleven 0-0 last week.
Detroit City FC is led in goals by forward Pato Botello Faz, who has eight goals and in assists by forward Antoine Hoppenot with eight.
The Switchbacks are 16-9-3 on the year. Forward Hadji Barry leads Colorado Springs in goals with 16. He and midfielder Cam Lindley lead the club in assists with nine.