The Colorado Springs Switchbacks had their impressive speed on display last week. This week they displayed toughness, grinding out a 1-0 victory against expansion team Monterey Bay FC Saturday night at Weidner field, bringing their record to 2-0.
Facing a seemingly motivated Monterey Bay club which challenged Colorado Springs early, the Switchbacks found the back of the net in the 40th minute when forward Hadji Barry beat a defender deep in the box then passed the ball back to Elvis Amoh who beat visiting keeper Rafael Diaz for the score.
"I think [Monterey Bay] came in stronger for the first half and you could see that they were also hungry to win. But we stuck together that was the only thing that changed. We stuck together as a group and then we found a way to break them down," Amoh said.
Monterey Bay got off to a fast start earning two corner kicks in the game’s opening minutes. Colorado Springs responded briefly but failed to score on back-to-back chances with midfielder Zach Zandi’s shot stopped by Diaz in the 14th minute, and Switchbacks forward Malik Johnson losing the ball off a bad touch after forward Michee Ngalina fed him the ball in the box in the 15th.
The physicality of both teams kept the referees busy, especially with Monterey forward Seku Conneh and Switchbacks defender Dennis Erdmann mixing it up frequently.
"We knew coming in that there were a couple big boys in their team and that it was going to be a little bit chippy right from the start," Switchbacks Head Coach Brendan Burke said. "We talked about needing to stand up to that because that's how teams got at us last year... I thought the guys went toe-to-toe tonight and really met that challenge."
Monterey Bay nearly scored in the 22nd minute after a pair of forwards beat Colorado Springs defenders and keeper Jeff Caldwell. But the shot went parallel with the goal line and just wide of the post.
The momentum of the game shifted off Amoh’s goal, with Colorado Springs staying on the offensive for the remainder of the match.
The Switchbacks kept the pressure on in the second half but were stopped time and again by Diaz whose outstanding goalkeeping kept his club within striking distance. But it was clear that the rest of the team was struggling to keep up with Colorado Springs’ speed at altitude.
Monterey Bay’s problems worsened in the 65th minute when midfielder Mobi Fehr received a second yellow card, causing him to be ejected from the game and leaving the visitors with ten men.
Colorado Springs travels to Birmingham Legion FC on March 26. It's the first of three road games for the club that won't return to Weidner Field for a league game until April 16.
Barry acknowledged the importance of the club's 2-0 start.
It's very important. It gives us confidence going into the rest of the season," Barry said. "We wanted to protect the first two games at home we know how important that is. We want to make this place a fortress for opponents. So it was a good start to the season."