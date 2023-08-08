The stage will be bigger Wednesday night at Weidner Field, but the business will be the same.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks host FC Tulsa in a nationally televised match on ESPN2. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The match is the main event of this year's Summer Showcase, which featured a movie night at Ivywild School Monday and a warm-up party at Trainwreck Tuesday, as well as league meetings with more than 200 executives at The Broadmoor Wednesday and Thursday.

The Switchbacks stopped a three-game winless slide Friday with a 2-1 win over visiting Birmingham Legion FC. Colorado Springs improved its record to 10-11-2 overall with a sensational 7-3-1 record at Weidner Field. The Switchbacks are sixth in the USL Championship's Western Conference.

Eastern Conference club FC Tulsa dropped its two previous matches, both 3-0 defeats to Tampa Bay Rowdies and most recently to Louisville City FC. The club is 7-9-7 and seventh in the East.

Switchbacks forward Juan Tejada has been living up to his billing as a highly sought after recruit by coach Stephen Hogan and his predecessor Brendan Burke. Tejada has four total goals on the season, one with his previous club Indy Eleven and three since he transferred to Colorado Springs June 14.

"He's just a phenomenal USL player and beyond, hopefully. He's a good young player and he deserves everything that he is getting right now and right now he's scoring every other game," Hogan said after the club's Friday win.

On the other side of the ball, the Switchbacks will have to deal with another player who has surged since joining a new team in Tulsa forward Phillip Goodrum. The Switchbacks played Goodrum when he was still with Memphis 901 FC earlier this season, but despite scoring 21 goals in 2022, he didn't score any with Memphis in 2023. He was transferred to Tulsa, where he has since scored seven goals, a club high.

Forward Moses Dyer leads Tulsa in assists with four.

Forward Romario Williams leads Colorado Springs in goals with eight. Forward Deshane Beckford has a team-leading four assists on the year.