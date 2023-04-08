There were a few firsts Saturday night in the Switchbacks' win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

Visiting Pittsburgh suffered its first defeat of the season, Colorado Springs won its first game of the season in which it did not score in the first half, and defender Patrick Seagrist got his first assist of the season on the game-deciding goal in the Switchbacks' 1-0 win Saturday.

In the 80th minute, forward Maalique Foster sent a pass from the top of the 18-yard box in to Seagrist who was moving up the left side. Seagrist sent a centering pass to forward Romario Williams who got the finish, placing the ball just past Pittsburgh keeper Jahmali Waite.

Colorado Springs improves to 3-1-1 on the season with the win.

The goal is Williams' second in as many games. It's a signal that the forward, who told coach Stephen Hogan before the season he wanted to do something similar what former Switchbacks star Hadji Barry had done, is starting to hit his stride.

"The idea of Romario in the box is frightening to anyone. He just hasn't gotten love," Hogan said.

The goal was a much-needed swing of momentum for Colorado Springs after failing to convert the club's second penalty kick of the season.

In the 74th minute, Foster was fouled by Pittsburgh defender Patrick Hogan while in the penalty box, conceding a penalty. Foster took the ensuing attempt but did not get nearly enough speed on the ball and Waite made the easy save.

Colorado Springs has been awarded the most penalty kicks in the USL Championship this season and has nothing to show for those attempts. Midfielder Zach Zandi's attempt in the 97th minute of the club's loss at San Antonio was saved as well.

Apparently, Foster was not supposed to take the penalty, Hogan said.

"(Williams) giving (Foster) the penalty that's never happening again. (I'm) furious about that," he said. "We have a system. (Zandi) took it in San Antonio because (Williams) wasn't on the field."

The mishap aside, Hogan said his team was the superior club Saturday and it showed on the stats sheet, with Colorado Springs commanding 67% of the possession and leading the visitors in shots and passes.

The Switchbacks got a bit of an assist as Pittsburgh played the majority of the second half with 10 men. Midfielder Robbie Mertz was sent off in the 48th minute with an automatic red card on a bad foul to Switchbacks midfielder Jairo Henriquez. Riverhounds SC picked up a second red card to Arturo Ordonez who got his second yellow in second half stoppage time.

Despite it not being an official league match, the Lamar Hunt Open Cup loss from Wednesday motivated the Switchbacks to make changes in their approach Saturday.

Following the club's 3-1 loss to Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, Hogan emphasized that the team needed to learn how to close out a match when playing with a lead.

When "we're playing against 10 men, it's a little bit different, but do not drop into a shell like we have done in three games this season when we've taken the lead. ... We'll have to go back and look at it, but for the last four or five minutes of the game, we didn't and that's very, very positive for me," Hogan said.

Seagrist said the Open Cup match created a sense of urgency for the team.

"Obviously after the Open Cup game, it was kind of a wake-up call," he said. "We take pride in winning at home and not giving up points and keeping clean sheets and we're going to continue to do that whether it's home or away."

The Switchbacks play away from home against Sacramento Republic FC April 15. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.