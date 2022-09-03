Saturday night was redemption for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.
The Switchbacks defeated Phoenix Rising FC 1-0 at Weidner Field for their third win in a row.
The win avenged a 4-0 loss to Phoenix on July 30. Switchbacks coach Brendan Burke called that defeat his team’s last “really bad” performance.
Saturday’s match was a 180-degree turn from that loss.
While the Switchbacks only had one goal to show for it, they dominated offensively. Colorado Springs posted 23 shots to Phoenix’s two and had possession for 65.2% of game time.
“Their players came up to me after the game and said, ‘That should’ve been 5-0,’ and I agree with them,” Burke said. “I’m just really happy. And we probably should’ve been rewarded with more goals.”
The match was scoreless at halftime. But right before the break, Switchback Michee Ngalina drew a red card on Phoenix’s Darnell King. This gave Colorado Springs a man advantage for the rest of the game, as well as momentum before halftime.
“It was massive,” Burke said.
And shortly after halftime, the Switchbacks capitalized.
Jairo Henriquez scored a goal into the top-right corner of the net from the center of the box. Hadji Barry assisted the goal.
Colorado Springs played keep away for the rest of the game and sealed the clean sheet, their third in a row.
“That’s where we were bad during the summer,” Burke said. “We were leaky and now we’re air-tight.”
Because of the Switchbacks’ offensive control, goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell only had to make one save. Though less busy than usual, Caldwell stayed plugged into the match for its entirety.
“I personally didn’t have to do much,” Caldwell said. “Those games are difficult in a different way for goalkeepers. The biggest mental challenge is to do the simple bits.”
Saturday was also the return of center back Michael Edwards. Edwards played for the Switchbacks in 2021, making 23 starts for the team.
He spent the beginning of 2022 with Colorado Rapids II of MLS Next Pro, but made his season debut with the Switchbacks on Saturday. Edwards played a new position, right back, and did so seamlessly, logging three interceptions and three clearances.
“It took me a little bit to get going in the beginning because I’m new to right back, but once I got going, I felt good,” Edwards said. “The guys around me helped me a lot.”
Burke said, “I think he could have a future (at right back). I really do.”
Switchbacks FC is now 16-9-3 and in third place in the USL Championship Western Conference. The team is just one point back of second-place San Diego Loyal SC.
Colorado Springs returns to Weidner Field on Saturday, Sept. 10 for a match against Detroit City.
With just six matches remaining in the regular season, Burke hopes the momentum from the Switchbacks’ three-game winning streak — and Saturday’s grudge match win — carries into the final haul.
“We’re after San Diego at this point,” Burke said. “It’s not management at this point; it’s we have a game every week.”