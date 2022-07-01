With his team having lost back-to-back games, down two important midfielders in Zach Zandi and Cam Lindley and playing host to the No. 1 team according to the USL Championship's power rankings in Sacramento Republic FC, Switchbacks forward Hadji Barry took over the game.
The reigning league MVP scored twice for Colorado Springs as they dominated with a 3-0 win at Weidner Field, beating a Sacramento team that hadn't lost since May.
"It wasn't an easy game but we know what we are capable of," Barry said. "All we were thinking about was just playing our game and respect them as an opponent but not fear them."
Barry is having a special weekend as his brother is in town from France. The star forward rewarded his brother for his long journey, scoring in the 35th and the 48th minutes. For his first goal, Barry curved his shot from the top of the box in behind Sacramento keeper Danny Vitiello. He celebrated by making a heart shape with his hands and showing it to his brother in the stands.
"I just want to thank God for blessing me with this type of performance in front of my brother," he said. "I've wanted that. It's been a long time coming so I couldn't ask for a better performance in front of him."
Barry's goal had the Switchbacks up 2-0 by the end of the half. He struck again early in the second half. Barry took a pass from defender Matt Mahoney and fired a right-footed low strike by a defender and down past Vitiello into the left corner of the net.
Forward Elvis Amoh struck first in the 14th minute. Forward Michee Ngalina found Amoh in the penalty area in a one-on-one opportunity against Sacramento keeper Vitiello. Amoh chipped the ball over him.
Colorado Springs was just as impressive on defense as they were offensively. The club fended off a desperate Sacramento team at the end of the first half, thwarting multiple shots on and near the goal.
After the Switchbacks took a 3-0 lead in the second half, Sacramento pressured the Switchbacks' defense with a barrage of scoring opportunities. Colorado Springs keeper Jeff Caldwell had stepped up big for the team, denying many chances, including punching a header harmlessly over the net in the 84th minute. He finished with three punches and three saves.
The Switchbacks held firm against the set piece, an area of struggle for the club this season as the team stopped each attempt including eight corner kicks from Sacramento.
"We've had moments this year where (set pieces have) kind of snowballed in a bad way," Caldwell said. "It's another one we can kind of put in our belt as, 'Okay, we know how to do this we just have to make it a part of our identity and make it consistent."
The Switchbacks are back at it again Monday July 4 for the fourth and final game of a string of matches in a short span. Colorado Springs hosts San Diego Loyal SC. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.