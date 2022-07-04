There were fireworks on and off the pitch Monday as fans at Weidner Field enjoyed the United States' birthday with chants of "USA" and "Hadji Barry."
The game featured five goals between the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and visiting San Diego Loyal SC, but it was not the desired result for the sellout crowd. The Switchbacks finished a challenging stretch of four games in just over week with a 3-2 loss.
"Four games in 11 days is just borderline crazy and it showed tonight," said Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke, whose team dropped to 12-5 this season. "We lost in every open space, we lost every duel, stuff we're normally very good at. It felt like we were in position to win the game multiple times but we had no pop and that's totally to be expected."
On a night when he was presented with USL Championship MVP trophy for his efforts last season, Barry capped off what was an excellent weekend for him individually as he got his second two-goal performance in as many games. Barry leads the team in scoring with 10 goals on the season, the final four coming Friday and Monday.
His second goal of the night was desperately needed as the Switchbacks were down 2-1 in the second half. Barry scored in the 68th minute on a penalty kick in which he blasted the ball into the top of the net over San Diego keeper Jorge Ojeda. The penalty was conceded on a hand ball from defender Grant Stoneman. Stoneman was given his second yellow card after the fact, leaving San Diego short with 10 men.
The visitors responded despite the disadvantage, however. San Diego scored in the 81st minute with a goal from forward Evan Conway off a rebound from a shot by midfielder Collin Martin that was saved by Colorado Springs keeper Jeff Caldwell. San Diego, coached by soccer star Landon Donovan, held on in the remaining minutes for the victory.
Barry had Colorado Springs up early. He scored in the 36th minute, beating Ojeda on a one-on-one opportunity. The chance came courtesy of a well-placed ball from midfielder Cam Lindley, who placed the ball in between two defenders who crashed into each other as the ball past them on its way to Barry.
Lindley, who returned from an injury Monday, said he knew Barry would make the most of the opportunity once the ball went through.
"He's one of the best players in the league if not the best," he said. "Obviously he's the MVP last year but great finish by him. I was just happy to get it to his foot."
Prior to Barry's score, it was defensive struggle between both teams, with neither able to finish chances for the majority of the first half.
To start the second half, the Switchbacks set up a pair of scoring opportunities, but San Diego responded with a goal in the 51st minute. Defender Kyle Adams put a header past Caldwell off a corner kick.
Following the goal, the Switchbacks again pressed the offensive but was denied.
The visitors scored again in the 63rd minute. San Diego made a pair of passes through Colorado Springs defenders in the penalty area, finally finding forward Tumi Moshobane who shot the ball across Caldwell and into the back of the net.
Colorado Springs went 1-3 in a stretch of four games dating back to a home match against San Antonio June 24. The club faced some of the Western Conference's top teams along way in San Diego and Sacramento Republic FC.
The Switchbacks face another top-tier team in El Paso Locomotive on Saturday. Kickoff in Texas is at 7:30 p.m.