No time for rest come Saturday evening.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks rebounded from a crushing 4-0 loss April 15 at undefeated Sacramento -- the USL Championship western conference leaders -- with a 2-1 win over rival New Mexico United last week.

Saturday, the Switchbacks get another big test, this time from the league's eastern conference leaders in undefeated Charleston Battery.

In the leadup to the 5:30 p.m. match, Battery drew with reigning conference champion Louisville City on April 22 and defeated interstate USL League One club Charlotte Independence in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday.

Sitting at 4-2-1, the Switchbacks are near the top of the USL Championship's western conference in third place. But Colorado Springs has had trouble finding winning against the league's best. The club's two losses came at the hands of defending champion San Antonio FC, which is in fourth place in the west, and the aforementioned Sacramento Republic FC. Both losses also came away from Weidner Field and Saturday's match is in South Carolina.

Beating the league's elite comes down to execution. Except for the Sacramento game, the Switchbacks have been strong on defense allowing just four goals in all other games combined. Last week the Switchbacks scored twice in three minutes. Putting it all together on a consistent basis could be the final piece for Colorado Springs.

Some good news is that Charleston will be without leading scorer, forward Augustine Williams, as he picked up a red card on two yellows against Louisville last week. Williams has four goals for Charleston on the season. Midfielder Fidel Barajas leads Battery in assists with three.

Of note, former Air Force Academy Falcon Tristan Trager plays for Charleston. He has recorded an assist for the club this season. Trager scored 27 goals for the Falcons through 57 appearances, according to the academy's web site.

In other suspension news, Switchbacks defender Macauley King should be available for the club Saturday after serving a one-game suspension from a red card at Sacramento.

Forward Romario Williams leads Colorado Springs in goals with two. Forward Deshane Beckford leads the club in assists with three.