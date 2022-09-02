With two 1-0 victories over opponents in the first couple of matches of a four-game homestand, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks enter play Saturday with a chance to further redeem themselves by avenging a bad loss to Phoenix Rising FC in July during the club's slide. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
"I think we owe them one big-time, especially now with this momentum this three- or four-game homestretch that we have now I think we've got to keep on going," defender Matt Mahoney said after last week's win against New Mexico United.
The club fell to Phoenix 4-0 July 30 in Arizona in what was poor performance from Colorado Springs. At that time, the home team hadn't scored a goal in its previous three games and hadn't registered a win since May.
The loss can possibly be chalked up to brutal stretch of games for Colorado Springs in which they played nine games from June 24 through the end of July. The result prompted a statement from the club with a promise to return to the form it had showed to begin the season.
The team has been making good on that promise these past two weeks. According to Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke, however, there's no excuse for the team to perform at a subpar level with the schedule back down to one game a week for the final seven games of the regular season.
"I think after that game in Sacramento (Aug. 17), we were in another busy period and we said, 'look, guys, we're coming out of those busy periods and this is where title-winning teams, championship teams show up and get results and we don't have any excuses. Our schedule's nice and once a week at this, so we need to bring the energy to close out games,'" coach Burke said last week.
Phoenix is on the outside looking in to the playoffs. The club is 9-12-5 heading into the contest. Colorado Springs is third in the USL Championship's Western conference with a 15-9-3 record.
Rising FC is led in goals by forward J.J. Williams who has 11. Midfielder Aodhan Quinn leads the team in assists with six.
Switchbacks forward Hadji Barry leads Colorado Springs in goals with 16. Midfielder Cam Lindley leads in assists with nine.