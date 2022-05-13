Saturday night's game between the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and San Diego Loyal SC in California has been postponed after multiple members of the Switchbacks tested positive for COVID-19.
While club officials could neither say who tested positive nor how many people did, they did say that there were not "enough covered persons to travel for a match." Furthermore, the club didn't want to risk spreading the virus.
The club announced the postponement Thursday night. In a release sent Friday, club officials said that while there is no set date for a rematch, the USL Championship intends to find one.
In the meantime, Colorado Springs remains the top team in the league's western conference with an 8-1 record. San Antonio FC sits in second following the team's 3-0 loss Saturday to Phoenix. The Switchbacks play at San Antonio May 21.
18-year-old shines on Switchbacks roster
At just 18 years old, Switchbacks defender Isaiah Foster is making a big impact on the club. A trialist last season, Foster has started in five of the team's matches this year, including the last three games and the team's Open Cup loss to Northern Colorado.
He scored his first professional goal a few weeks ago at FC Tulsa.
"The sky's the limit for that kid," head coach Brendan Burke said after the team's win May 5 over Rio Grande Valley. "His IQ is through the roof. His body is there. He's got the right mentality. He's always asking questions and pushing. I have high, high hopes for him. I think he'll move well beyond this level."