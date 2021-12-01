Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC forward Hadji Barry was named the 2021 MVP of the USL Championship league on Wednesday.
Barry tied the all-time league record for most goals in a single season with 25. Barry was helped lead the Switchbacks to the playoffs.
"It really has been a great year playing for the Switchbacks and going to work every day with my teammates and coaching staff," Barry said according to a news release. "I just want to thank (coach) Brendan Burke a lot because he really has put a lot of faith and belief in me from the first day I arrived here and that really brought a different level of confidence in me with going into games and helping me perform at a high level. And a big thank you also to my teammates who go to battle every night with me and put me in great position to really succeed."
Burke said Barry's presence has changed the culture around the Switchbacks.
"Hadji has very much become the face of the franchise for us which is so cool to see," he said. "Our style of play is exciting, the fans bring great energy to the stadium and Hadji, because of his diverse skill set as an attacking player, is very well suited to carry out our style of play."
Barry was previously awarded the Golden Boot Award as well as being named to the USL Championship's All League First Team.