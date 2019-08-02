Switchbacks FC was five minutes away from taking a point from Friday’s match at Real Monarchs but instead returns home with a 1-0 loss and nothing to show for a two-game road swing.
Abraham Rodriguez was in goal again as Andre Rawls was needed by the Rapids with Tim Howard still nursing an injury and did well to keep it scoreless for more than 80 minutes. Rodriguez, 17, a Rapids Academy player, made diving saves to deny the Monarchs in each half before attacker Damian German had time and space to power a header that rendered the keeper helpless in the 86th minute.
The Switchbacks earn a corner kick, but Matt Hundley’s service landed beyond the far post. Hundley produced the Switchbacks’ best look at a goal when he ripped a shot to the near post only to see it touched out a few minutes before the goal.