The homestand is over and the road to the playoffs lies mostly away from Weidner Field for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks. The club hadn't won an away game since June 11 at LA Galaxy II.
Unfortunately for the Switchbacks, the streak continued Saturday against Rio Grande Valley at H-E-B Park in humid Edinburg, Texas. The Toros beat Colorado Springs 1-0 for the Switchbacks' second straight loss. The two teams split the series this season as the Switchbacks had beaten RGV 3-2 on May 5.
The lone score and difference maker in the match came in the 29th minute as forward Jonas Fjeldberg dribbled the ball toward the Switchbacks penalty area. He passed the ball to midfielder Christian Pinzon who gave the ball right back to Fjeldberg to shoot the ball from just beyond the six-yard box past Switchbacks keeper Jeff Caldwell and into the far side of the net.
The goal added insult to injury as the Switchbacks were forced to make two substitutions earlier due to hurt players. Newcomer Sebastian Anderson came in for Michael Edwards in the 24th minute and Dennis Erdmann came in for Jimmy Ockford in the 27th. All are defenders.
Caldwell came up big for the Switchbacks in the waning moments of the first half, saving a header from defender Wahab Ackwei off a corner in the 45th minute. He was instrumental again minutes later in stoppage time saving a shot from defender Jonathan Ricketts from the center of the box.
Caldwell continued his strong play into the second half with saves in the 67th, 73rd and 89th minutes. He finished the night with eight saves and kept Colorado Springs in the match. But the team was unable to reciprocate his effort on the attack. Rio Grande Valley outshot Colorado Springs 18 to 8 for the night.
The result drops Colorado Springs to 16-11-3 and gives San Diego Loyal SC the opportunity to pull away from the Switchbacks in the USL Championship western conference standings. Loyal SC is in second place in the west and entered play Saturday just a point above Colorado Springs.
Next up for the Switchbacks is a date with the top team in the west in San Antonio FC on Tuesday. The game was rescheduled from May after that match was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests on the San Antonio side. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.