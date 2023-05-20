Four or six points was the goal for Switchbacks head coach Stephen Hogan heading into the club's three-game road trip last week. Now the best Colorado Springs can hope for is one win and three points.

The Switchbacks dropped their match Saturday 1-0 at Indy Eleven, falling to 5-5-1 on the season. It's Colorado Springs' third consecutive loss.

The game-winner came in the 16th minute courtesy of Eleven midfielder Bryam Rebellón. Forward Douglas Martinez dribbled the ball into the Switchbacks 18-yard-box and delivered a centering pass to fellow forward Sebastian Guenzatti, who passed back to a trailing Rebellón, who took his strike just as he entered the box. The attempt curved past Colorado Springs goalkeeper Christian Herrera.

The Switchbacks spent the rest of the match attempting to find an equalizer but to no avail, outshooting Indy Eleven 12-9.

On the positive end for Colorado Springs, Pueblo native Marco Rios played his first minutes for the Switchbacks. Rios plays under an academy contract, which allows young players to train and compete with the Switchbacks without affecting their college eligibility.

Colorado Springs faces the Tampa Bay Rowdies next on May 27. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.