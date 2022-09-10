The rain put a damper on the heat in Colorado Springs and the local soccer club, as well.
The Switchbacks hadn’t allowed a goal in their last three outings, but Detroit City FC broke through in the 42nd minute of play and never looked back. The visitors beat Colorado Springs 2-1 Saturday night at Weidner Field.
The Switchbacks fell to 16-10-3 as their four-game homestand comes to an end. The team is still in third place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference and received some help from San Antonio FC, who beat San Diego Loyal SC Saturday to keep the California club just one point ahead of the Switchbacks.
“Disappointed because we had the chance to close out what was a phenomenal homestand for us and it still was,” Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke said. “Nine points from 12 is very good but we had a chance to claim a home playoff game tonight so we need to refocus and take all that energy that maybe didn’t show up in the first 20 minutes of this game down to (Rio Grande Valley) with us.”
On the goal, Detroit had a corner kick the ball was kicked into play and went to forward Antoine Hoppenot near side who headed the ball across the goal to the far side to midfielder Maxi Rodriguez who headed the ball into the net. It was Hoppenot’s ninth assist on the season which leads Detroit.
Colorado Springs had a great opportunity in the 38th when midfielder Cam Lindley threaded the ball into Detroit’s penalty area between two defenders to forward Hadji Barry who dribbled for a second before passing to trailing midfielder Jairo Henriquez. Henriquez couldn’t get a good shot off, however, and his attempt sailed harmlessly over the net.
Detroit scored again in the 59th minute off of a throw in. Hoppenot launched a sliding cross to midfielder Deklan Wynne who was open in the center of the Switchbacks penalty area. Wynne shot the ball midair as it approached, blasting it past Caldwell into the back of the net.
Michee Ngalina nearly answered in the 61st minute as he had a one-on-one opportunity with Detroit keeper Ryan Shellow. Shellow blocked Ngalina’s attempt but the forward collected his own rebound and headed the ball over Shellow but the shot bounced off the near side post, rolled parallel to the goal line and past the net.
Detroit thwarted most of the opportunities Colorado Springs created in the second half save for one. Forward Aaron Wheeler scored put a header past Shellow in stoppage time. Forward Kharlton Belmar sent in a cross from the near the Detroit end line back into the penalty area. The 6-foot-4-inch Wheeler did the rest.
“The goal was just one of those where, again, it’s just who I can be for this group and can give us a different dimension,” Wheeler said. “The idea is if it goes up I’m willing to die for the group and I’m going to put myself probably bad situations and not ideal situations but I’m going do everything I can to try and contribute in anyway possible.”
Colorado Springs has five games remaining in the regular season, four of them are away from Weidner Field.
“The reality is if we only have one home game, we’re going to have to learn how to win on the road and we did that very successfully at the beginning of the season so we have to re-find that form on the road and be able to do it against really good teams.” Wheeler said. “We know that a home playoff is on the line so we have to be ready, we have to prepare and we have to be willing to grind results out on the road.”