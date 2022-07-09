EL PASO, Texas • Southwest University Park is a proverbial house of horrors for Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.
The home of El Paso Locomotive FC is a place the Switchbacks have never won, including a sixth try Saturday in a 1-0 loss to move to 12-6 overall and just 1-3 in their past four games.
If only for a second, there looked to be an opening to end the drought.
In the game's sixth minute, Locomotive captain Yuma Monsalvez, from his spot on defense, exited due to injury — prospectively opening the same back end for Hadji Barry and the Switchback attack.
His replacement had other ideas.
Martín Payares quickly made an impact, stopping the Switchbacks' best opportunity of the night. Michee Ngalina hopped over El Paso goalkeeper Evan Newton with nothing but grass ahead; that is, until the host's defense came back in a pack.
Payares made the difference, saving a centered shot from Ngalina in the 14th minute to preserve the tie and allow forward Aaron Gómez to net a Locomotive goal off a rebound to pull ahead just four minutes later.
The goal proved to be the lone blemish on Switchback goalkeeper Christian Herrera's night — he was tested often, making a full-extension, diving save in the 39th minute to boot to keep the deficit at 1.
On offense, the team, and often league's leader was once again quiet. Barry and company have been held to just two goals combined in their last three losses. The lone win in the past four tries was a 3-0 mark over Sacramento Republic FC to start July's slate.
The 76th minute proved to be the dagger for Colorado Springs as it saw Matt Mahoney sent off due to a red card after arguing a call on teammate Cameron Lindley.
Adding to the game's oddity was another player sent off in El Paso's Luis Solignac after a yellow card on the aforementioned Lindley tackle, and another soon after for time wasting.
The two teams moved into a tie in the Western Conference at 36 points apiece with less than a month left in the regular season.
Luckily for the Switchbacks, their five-game win streak to open the season has provided insurance through a tough, late-season stretch for last year's Mountain Division third seed.