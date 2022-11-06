SAN ANTONIO -- The picture was worth a thousand words but it wasn't the one the Switchbacks wanted.
The members of Colorado Springs Switchbacks stood side by side, clad in white kits with cyan stripes watching San Antonio FC at midfield celebrate with the USL Championship Western Conference trophy following the home team’s 2-0 victory Sunday night.
"It never feels good to see another team lift the trophy," midfielder Cam Lindley said. "And that image is going to be in my head until the first game next year."
Colorado Springs played its first ever conference final at Toyota Field in San Antonio in front of more than 8,200 screaming fans who cheered every Switchbacks yellow card, booed forward Michee Ngalina every time he touched the ball following a pair of hard fouls at the onset of the match, and chanted "SAFC" throughout the evening.
Switchbacks head coach Brendan Burke credited San Antonio's defense prior to the match. And the USL Championship's No. 1 overall seed lived up to the billing. San Antonio defenders blanketed Ngalina and smothered the Switchbacks chances in the early going.
That allowed defender Connor Maloney to break through in the 23rd minute with the only goal San Antonio needed to win. SAFC forward Santiago Patino found Maloney with a cross into the Switchbacks penalty area. Maloney turned and shot the ball to the far side of the net and past the outstretched arms of Colorado Springs goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell. The stadium erupted in jubilation.
Colorado Springs spent the remainder of the match trying to get an equalizer and found the opposing team's penalty area with more regularity near the end of the first half. However, turnovers plagued Colorado Springs in the second half and the Switchbacks never found the back of San Antonio's net. The hosts added an insurance goal in the waning moments of a 10-minute stoppage time in the second half. Patino got the score and midfielder Cristian Parano was credited with the assist.
Despite the loss, it was a memorable season for the Colorado Springs club and its fans.
Annie Coffman, a Switchbacks super fan since the team's inception in 2014, was in attendance Sunday night despite having battled breast cancer starting in February.
"Even through all my cancer treatments I was there for every single home game this year," she said.
She's even been to a handful of away games.
Coffman was a fan who kept faith in the club even as the Switchbacks transferred star forward Hadji Barry to a new team. The Switchbacks rewarded her optimism with a win in El Paso that clinched a home playoff game late in the regular season, and a deep playoff run.
"I can't say enough," she said before Sunday's match. "I've gotten to know their family members, parents, siblings and just knowing all the coaches and the staff and the club. ... It makes my heart grow to see them doing so well."
Coach Burke wants the success that fans like Coffman enjoyed this year to be the norm.
"We're all in (the locker room) talking about being within touching distance of a trophy and never losing that feeling again. We intend to be in this game year after year after year, not just like a one time run to it. That's our trophy. We're going to be coming for it. ... And when we add good pieces, which we intend to this offseason, to really ramp up our recruiting and make sure we're getting winners in here, not just good players, but winners."