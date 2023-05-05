The Colorado Springs Switchbacks put up a good fight, but they could not stop the Locomotive from rolling through Weidner Field with a 3-2 victory Friday night.

In a Cinco de Mayo battle between two clubs that had won four of their last five matches, the visitors emerged victorious thanks in part to a fast start. El Paso remains undefeated in Colorado.

Colorado Springs coach Stephen Hogan said his team would have to be careful to not get beat by El Paso’s transition attack and he was correct.

Locomotive FC scored the first goal in the 10th minute off the counter as midfielder Petar Petrovic dribbled deep into Colorado Springs’ 18-yard box. He passed back to forward Luis Solignac, who shot the ball into the top of the net.

Petrovic came back to haunt the Switchbacks in the 13th minute with a goal of his own. Forward Ricardo Zacarias had the ball at the top of the Switchbacks' penalty area and passed to Petrovic, who was open on the left wing. The Swedish midfielder's shot went across Colorado Springs goalkeeper Christian Herrera and into the far side of the net.

Defender Matt Mahoney was unavailable for the Switchbacks and the energy he usually brings to the club was missed.

"We didn't really match their energy and it sort of showed at the very beginning of the game," Hogan said. "We settled in after a little bit in the first half and created some chances, especially the last 15 minutes I thought we were the better team. But you can't give them two goals. It's an uphill battle straight off the bat with two goals."

Despite the early deficit, Herrera kept his side in the match. It could have easily been 3-0 or 4-0 El Paso as the Switchbacks' back line allowed Solignac and Zacarias one-on-one opportunities on goal. Herrera stepped up and successfully challenged both attempts. He finished a busy half with five saves and had six on the night.

"It's a great goalkeeping corps because they're all fighting. They're all competing and Christian's on his toes all the time and he has to be because the other two coming behind and those two saves are big talking points," Hogan said. "I wouldn't talk about Christian on that. I would talk about how the gaps are so big. We have been very structured, but four against (Sacramento) and three against El Paso. There's a little bit to be talked about structurally, so Christian has fantastic saves. But there's a little bit more to talk about there."

The Switchbacks lived in El Paso’s 18-yard-box in the first 20 minutes of the second half, taking shots, forcing corner kicks and creating turnovers. They finally broke through in the 61st minute when defender Jimmy Ockford scored on a header off a corner kick from midfielder Jairo Henriquez. It was Ockford's first goal for the black and blue.

"It felt pretty good. But in my mind it was still we were losing, so it was get the ball as quick as we can and run it back, hopefully get another one," Ockford said. "It was a perfect ball from Jairo, so I just had to get a touch he put all the power into it."

Romario Williams had a chance to even it in the 65th minute, but sent a one-on-one attempt wide of the goal.

The Switchbacks seemed to be in full control of the game until the 74th minute when El Paso forward Emmanuel Sonupe scored after his shot popped up off the feet of Colorado Springs defender James Musa and over Herrera.

Williams converted a penalty conceded by El Paso defender Javier "Yuma" Carazo in the 88th minute. But Colorado Springs could not find an equalizer in the final minutes of regulation and four minutes of stoppage time.

The Switchbacks fall to 5-3-1 on the season. Colorado Springs will be on the road for the remainder of the month with a trip to Memphis May 13. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.