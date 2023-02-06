040722-sw-switchbacks 02.jpg

Switchbacks goalkeeper Christian Herrera (30) leaps in the air as the ball rolls out of bounds past the goal during the first half as the Switchbacks FC take on the Northern Colorado Hailstorm during the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

The Switchbacks didn't get off to the best start in their first appearance on the pitch in the new year. 

Colorado Springs fell to Louisville City 3-0 Monday in the club's preseason opener, in Tucson, Arizona. The Switchbacks, the USL Championship's Western conference runner-up from a season ago faced the reigning Eastern Conference champion as part of the 2023 Desert Showcase, presented by USL League Two side FC Tucson. 

Louisville forward Brian Ownby put his team up with a score in the 13th minute. Louisville City maintained the lead for the first 45 minutes going into halftime with a 1-0 advantage. 

Louisville City netted two more goals early in the second half courtesy of defender Owen Damm and midfielder Rasmus Thellufsen. 

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments