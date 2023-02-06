The Switchbacks didn't get off to the best start in their first appearance on the pitch in the new year.

Colorado Springs fell to Louisville City 3-0 Monday in the club's preseason opener, in Tucson, Arizona. The Switchbacks, the USL Championship's Western conference runner-up from a season ago faced the reigning Eastern Conference champion as part of the 2023 Desert Showcase, presented by USL League Two side FC Tucson.

Louisville forward Brian Ownby put his team up with a score in the 13th minute. Louisville City maintained the lead for the first 45 minutes going into halftime with a 1-0 advantage.

Louisville City netted two more goals early in the second half courtesy of defender Owen Damm and midfielder Rasmus Thellufsen.