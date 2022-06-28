Prior to Friday, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks had a USL Championship best 11-2 record and had scored at least three goals in five of their previous six contests.

Fast forward to Tuesday and the Switchbacks have dropped back-to-back games, failing to score in either one. Colorado Springs fell 2-0 at Hartford Athletic Tuesday night and will leave Connecticut hoping to get back on track Friday night against Sacramento Republic at Weidner Field.

Colorado Springs wasn't at full strength, however, missing midfielders Zach Zandi and Cam Lindley. They were both listed as questionable with right knee injuries on an injury report released by Hartford.

Goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell didn't start against his former team and was replaced by Christian Herrera. Caldwell was not listed on the injury report Hartford released. Forwards Elvis Amoh and Malik Johnson also did not start, but both entered the match in the 63rd minute.

Colorado Springs hoped to get something going from both Amoh and Johnson, but it was Hartford's subs that did the most damage.

Hartford and Colorado Springs were deadlocked until the 74th minute when forward Ariel Martinez fielded a long ball just outside the Switchbacks' penalty area and passed back to forward Rashawn Dally. Dally then passed the ball back to Martinez, who put his low right-footed strike past Herrera and into the back of the net. Both forwards entered the match in the 71st minute.

Former Switchbacks midfielder Andre Lewis had the team's second goal five minutes later off a set piece. Hartford midfielder Conor McGlynn passed the ball to defender Ashkanov Apollon who was well outside the box when he sent a beautiful ball in curving toward the center which Lewis finished off with a header into the goal.

The loss sinks Colorado Springs to 11-4 on the season, still in second place in the Western Conference behind San Antonio. However, the Switchbacks host the conference's third- and fourth-place clubs over the holiday weekend. Fourth-place Sacramento comes to town Friday and third-place San Diego Loyal SC visits Weidner Field July 4.